Children shouldn't criticise their families in the streets - Mbete

Baleka Mbete says the ANC is surprised that people who didn’t protest during apartheid have decided to do so under the party.

VERENA - Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete has told mourners at the funeral of R25 crash victims that the African National Congress (ANC) will remain in government despite the many protests held against the president.

She says the ANC will not shame the memories of its former leaders such as Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela.

Sixteen of the 20 minibus taxi accident victims were buried on Saturday, while two more are set to be buried on Sunday.

Present and former ANC leaders have recently criticised the party for where it is today, but Mbete says children should not criticise their families in the streets.

Mbete told mourners that she felt it was important to address these issues in that sensitive setting because children were there and they need to learn the right things for when they take over.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)