Children shouldn't criticise their families in the streets - Mbete
Baleka Mbete says the ANC is surprised that people who didn’t protest during apartheid have decided to do so under the party.
VERENA - Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete has told mourners at the funeral of R25 crash victims that the African National Congress (ANC) will remain in government despite the many protests held against the president.
She says the ANC will not shame the memories of its former leaders such as Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela.
Sixteen of the 20 minibus taxi accident victims were buried on Saturday, while two more are set to be buried on Sunday.
Present and former ANC leaders have recently criticised the party for where it is today, but Mbete says children should not criticise their families in the streets.
She says the ANC is surprised that people who didn’t protest during apartheid have decided to do so under the party.
Mbete told mourners that she felt it was important to address these issues in that sensitive setting because children were there and they need to learn the right things for when they take over.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Nqaba Bhanga 'shocked' after winning DA EC leader post
-
Limpopo health dept blames patient for bathing incident in row over death
-
Dozens join search for Courtney Pieters (3)
-
Ramaphosa: ANC branches must elect leader who will win 2019 elections
-
YCL still against parole for Janusz Walus
-
High spirits at CT cannabis march
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.