2 Athlone men due in court for murder of child (6)

Samier Slamang and Waylon Botha appeared briefly for a pre-trial hearing in the Western Cape High Court. Their trial begins in August

CAPE TOWN – Two Athlone men will go on trial in the Western Cape High Court in August this year for the murder of six-year-old Saadiqah Lippert.

Lippert died after she was hit by a stray bullet near her home in Bokmakierie in May last year.

Samier Slamang and Waylon Botha appeared briefly for a pre-trial hearing in the court yesterday.

The two will go on trial on 7 August for Lippert’s killing.

The child was playing with her friends with a group of friends in Bokmakierie Road in Athlone when a stray bullet struck her.

She died in hospital two days later.

The shooting is believed to have been gang related.