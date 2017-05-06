2 Athlone men due in court for murder of child (6)
Samier Slamang and Waylon Botha appeared briefly for a pre-trial hearing in the Western Cape High Court. Their trial begins in August
CAPE TOWN – Two Athlone men will go on trial in the Western Cape High Court in August this year for the murder of six-year-old Saadiqah Lippert.
Lippert died after she was hit by a stray bullet near her home in Bokmakierie in May last year.
Samier Slamang and Waylon Botha appeared briefly for a pre-trial hearing in the court yesterday.
The two will go on trial on 7 August for Lippert’s killing.
The child was playing with her friends with a group of friends in Bokmakierie Road in Athlone when a stray bullet struck her.
She died in hospital two days later.
The shooting is believed to have been gang related.
More in Local
-
Phosa: I have better things to do than entertain liars like David Mabuza
-
Limpopo Health confirms woman died from illness, not from hot bath in hospital
-
Nick Durandt’s family remember him as great father
-
National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up
-
Dlamini-Zuma: Whatever happens in 2019 I will still work to improve SA
-
Zuma could appeal court ruling regarding his Cabinet reshuffle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.