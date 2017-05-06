16 of the 20 Bronkhorstspruit crash victims laid to rest

Families of the crash victims have arrived with the coffins of their loved ones in Verena.

VERENA – Sixteen of the 20 Bronkhorstspruit crash victims are being laid to rest in Verena, Mpumalanga, this morning.

The group died when their minibus taxi collided with a truck and burst into flames while they were returning from school on 21 April.

The driver of the taxi was buried last weekend.

Community members have come in their numbers filling the two marquees that also hosted the memorial recently.

The 16 learners and one of the learners' fathers are being laid to rest today while two other learners will be laid to rest in different provinces tomorrow.