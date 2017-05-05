Wits security monitors students protest

It's understood a group tried to barricade entrances and a computer lab this morning, but campus protection services managed to intervene.

JOHANNESBURG – Wits University says security guards are monitoring the protest by students on the education campus in Parktown

Wits says a group of about 100 students are now protesting peacefully on campus.

Two senior members of management are also there.

The university's Shirona Patel says they are still waiting for a formal list of demands.

“These are pertaining to Nsfas, Funza Lushaka bursaries and emergency accommodation. This was told to us verbally. And the university has requested to put their grievances in writing so that the right people can be brought around the table to address their concerns.”