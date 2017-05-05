RTMC: Legal wrangle over eNatis far from over

Last month the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Tasima's application to appeal a ruling that it hand over control of the system to the RTMC.

CAPE TOWN – Chief Executive of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) Makhosini Msibi says the legal wrangle over the country's electronic traffic information system, eNatis, is far from over.

He told Parliament's Transport Committee on Friday that the battle with the service provider, Tasima, could go on for another three years.

But the corporation could suffer losses of up to R87 million this year to pay the staff it will inherit to manage the system.

Tasima is digging in its heels and has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to retain control over the country's national traffic information system.

Msibi told Parliament on Friday that the system itself, is not problematic.

“We don't have obstacles with eNatis. We do have challenges with the service provider, which is Tasima.”

But taking over the system will cost the corporation millions.

“It's not a crisis. It's managed. It's projected. It doesn't mean we are in the red.”

Msibi says he suspects Tasima will continue the legal battle until it runs out of funds to repay the government in respect of the invalidity of the existing contract.