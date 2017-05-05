RTMC: Legal wrangle over eNatis far from over
Last month the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Tasima's application to appeal a ruling that it hand over control of the system to the RTMC.
CAPE TOWN – Chief Executive of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) Makhosini Msibi says the legal wrangle over the country's electronic traffic information system, eNatis, is far from over.
He told Parliament's Transport Committee on Friday that the battle with the service provider, Tasima, could go on for another three years.
Last month the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Tasima's application to appeal a ruling that it hand over control of the system to the RTMC.
But the corporation could suffer losses of up to R87 million this year to pay the staff it will inherit to manage the system.
Tasima is digging in its heels and has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to retain control over the country's national traffic information system.
Msibi told Parliament on Friday that the system itself, is not problematic.
“We don't have obstacles with eNatis. We do have challenges with the service provider, which is Tasima.”
But taking over the system will cost the corporation millions.
“It's not a crisis. It's managed. It's projected. It doesn't mean we are in the red.”
Msibi says he suspects Tasima will continue the legal battle until it runs out of funds to repay the government in respect of the invalidity of the existing contract.
More in Local
-
Swellendam community grab land, erect shacks
-
Disgruntled Finetown residents take to the streets, again
-
Zuma extends deployment of SANDF troops in DRC
-
Moving tribute to Nick Durandt by son Damian
-
Hundreds remember Nick Durandt for his loving nature, resilient spirit
-
Pair accused of killing Coligny boy to know bail fate on Monday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.