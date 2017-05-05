Pair accused of killing Coligny boy to know bail fate on Monday
Residents protested outside the local court, demanding that bail be denied to Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte.
COLIGNY - Two men accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligny will find out on Monday whether they will be granted bail.
Residents had been protesting outside the local court, demanding that bail be denied to Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte.
It’s alleged the men threw the 16-year-old boy out of a moving bakkie.
The teenager later died in hospital.
South African National Civic Organisation's Packet Seaketso says they are not happy with the way the proceedings have unfolded so far.
He says there are plans to have an urgent application for a march on Monday to make sure that the magistrate sees that the town is united against the two being granted bail.
“We’re contemplating either to have an urgent march application on Monday or come here and picket.”
#Coligny Police keep a watchful eye on demonstrators outside court. PP pic.twitter.com/LKNMgazZ6u— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2017
The police are still in their numbers to keep an eye on the situation.
Meanwhile, Mosweu is expected to be laid to rest on Sunday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Swellendam community grab land, erect shacks
-
Disgruntled Finetown residents take to the streets, again
-
Zuma extends deployment of SANDF troops in DRC
-
Moving tribute to Nick Durandt by son Damian
-
Hundreds remember Nick Durandt for his loving nature, resilient spirit
-
RTMC: Legal wrangle over eNatis far from over
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.