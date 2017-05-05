Pair accused of killing Coligny boy to know bail fate on Monday

Residents protested outside the local court, demanding that bail be denied to Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte.

COLIGNY - Two men accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligny will find out on Monday whether they will be granted bail.

It’s alleged the men threw the 16-year-old boy out of a moving bakkie.

The teenager later died in hospital.

South African National Civic Organisation's Packet Seaketso says they are not happy with the way the proceedings have unfolded so far.

He says there are plans to have an urgent application for a march on Monday to make sure that the magistrate sees that the town is united against the two being granted bail.

“We’re contemplating either to have an urgent march application on Monday or come here and picket.”

#Coligny Police keep a watchful eye on demonstrators outside court. PP pic.twitter.com/LKNMgazZ6u — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2017

The police are still in their numbers to keep an eye on the situation.

Meanwhile, Mosweu is expected to be laid to rest on Sunday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)