‘National dialogue should start with SA’s Constitution goals’

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Thabo Mbeki says the starting point for a national dialogue should be the goals south Africa set for itself in the Constitution, saying it's time for the people to speak.

Mbeki, along with former heads of state FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe, kick-started a series of national dialogues in Johannesburg on Friday.

The National Foundations Dialogue Initiative is made up of several prolific iconic organisations and is calling on South Africans to address the deep and pervasive crisis facing the country.

Chairperson of the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative Nomhle Canca says it's time for South Africans to speak up about the challenges facing our country.

“This is a special moment... it’s a moment none of us in 1994 ever thought we’d have to experience or require.”

Mbeki says the past few years have confirmed the urgency of this national dialogue.

“The starting point must be the objectives our country as a whole set for itself in the Constitution.”

Mbeki says no sphere of government which violates the Constitution can trump the will of the people.

Motlanthe sayid if South Africans wallow in silence... history will never forgive this generation.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)