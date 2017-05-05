Mlambo-Ngcuka urges leaders to restore values that SA has lost

Mlambo-Ngcuka is part of the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative which started with the first of a series of conversations to address the national crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has called for leadership and role models to help restore some of the values that South Africa has lost.

Mlambo-Ngcuka is part of the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative which kicked off with the first of a series of conversations in Johannesburg on Friday to address the national crisis.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe are spearheading the initiative.

Mlambo-Ngcuka couldn't attend but a video with her view was played at the event.

“Our tradition of Indaba, Lekgotla, Bosberaad... the way we handled Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA) and the Constituent Assembly... achieving sufficient census all this makes us people who dialogue.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)