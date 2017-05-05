Mlambo-Ngcuka urges leaders to restore values that SA has lost
Mlambo-Ngcuka is part of the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative which started with the first of a series of conversations to address the national crisis.
JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has called for leadership and role models to help restore some of the values that South Africa has lost.
Mlambo-Ngcuka is part of the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative which kicked off with the first of a series of conversations in Johannesburg on Friday to address the national crisis.
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe are spearheading the initiative.
Mlambo-Ngcuka couldn't attend but a video with her view was played at the event.
“Our tradition of Indaba, Lekgotla, Bosberaad... the way we handled Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA) and the Constituent Assembly... achieving sufficient census all this makes us people who dialogue.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
SACP welcomes postponement of Walus parole appeal
-
SA start-up to produce $30 smartphone
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: New spirit of accountability spreading to world leaders
-
BLA: Mabel Jansen's resignation a victory for the Constitution
-
Wits security monitors students protest
-
‘If we wallow in silence history will never forgive this generation’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.