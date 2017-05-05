Lawyer: Ramosebudi not a threat to society

The NPA has cited the fact that Elvis Ramosebudi had acted alone as its reason to change his charges from conspiracy to commit murder to incitement to commit murder.

JOHANNESBURG – Bail proceedings are expected to get underway on Friday morning for the man accused of plotting to kill 19 high profile people, including Cabinet ministers.

Elvis Ramosebudi appeared in the Johannesburg magistrates court earlier this week where the charges against him were changed from conspiracy to commit murder to incitement to commit murder.

The 33-year-old was arrested in Midrand last month.

Ramosebudi will appear in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Friday morning represented by a new legal team.

Earlier this week, the National Prosecuting Authority had cited the fact that Ramosebudi had acted alone as its reason to change his charges from conspiracy to incitement to commit murder.

His legal team will now have to prove that he is not a threat to society or a flight risk and eligible for bail.

The issue of Ramosebudi’s mental evaluation has been discussed, however, the defence has requested that bail proceedings take place before the evaluation.

