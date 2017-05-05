‘If we wallow in silence history will never forgive this generation’
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says South Africa is warning that political stability is a pre-requisite for economic growth.
Motlanthe and former heads of state FW de Klerk and Thabo Mbeki kicked off the first of a series of national dialogues in Johannesburg on Friday.
The National Foundations Dialogue Initiative has launched these conversations as a platform to address the crisis facing the country.
Motlanthe says if South Africans wallow in silence history will never forgive this generation.
Motlanthe, along with other former presidents, says there’s an urgent need for a national dialogue to come up with solutions to some of the critical challenges and threats to our democracy.
One central theme is the state of the economy.
Motlanthe says South Africa needs stability.
“We need political stability if we’re to make progress in our efforts of building an economy that takes care of all South Africans.”
Several foundations, organisations and individuals have pledged their support for this initiative.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
