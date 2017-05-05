'I will decide in 2019 if I want to serve govt when people ask me to'

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says she will decide if she wants to serve in government in 2019 when people ask her to.

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking on the sidelines of a door-to-door campaign by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in Tshwane.

The former AU chair is seen as one of the front-runners for the ANC's presidential race and has been endorsed by others as the next president of the party and the country.

As the ANC prepares to elect its next president in December, who will subsequently become state president, Dlamini-Zuma was asked if she’s willing to serve in government in the next administration.

“I’m still enjoying what I’m doing. It’s not my decision... but I’ll answer it when it arises.”

She was also asked whether she thinks people are losing hope in the ANC given its current problems.

“They will get better and you can see that even this programme of ‘Molo Makhwelane’ is about making sure not only that people have hope but, that they can get better assistance.”

The former AU commission chair refused to answer questions about the booing of President Jacob Zuma at the May Day rally last week, as well as the National Foundation Dialogue Initiatives facilitated by former presidents to discuss the crisis facing the country.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)