Hundreds remember Nick Durandt for his loving nature, resilient spirit

The memorial of Durandt has seen hundreds of friends and colleagues pay their respect to what they call the best boxing trainer South Africa has ever produced.

JOHANNESBURG - The late Nick Durandt was remembered on Friday afternoon for his dedication to boxing, his loving nature and his resilient spirit.

Hundreds of members of the Crusaders Biker Club attended Durandt's memorial at the Nasrec Expo Centre, where they've paid their last respect to the legendary boxing trainer.

#NickDurandt memorial service underway at Nasrec. Durandt produced more world champions than any other trainer in the country's history. KS pic.twitter.com/NsThYti2s2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2017

He died in a motorcycle crash in Clarens last month.

Eastern Cape Arts and Culture MEC Pemmy Majodina shared her memories.

“He was very focused and he knew what he wanted. He was stubborn and at times didn’t listen.”

#NickDurandt Crusaders Bikers Club South Africa pay their last respects to the legendary boxing trainer. KS pic.twitter.com/cU5vO7UClE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2017

Majondina says Durandt was known as “Mthakathi” within the boxing fraternity.

“But today because of Nick, we all have bling bling... with lots of chains and rings because that was Nick at his best.”

#NickDurandt Crusaders Bikers Club South Africa members celebrate the life of one of the most well-known boxing trainers in SA. KS pic.twitter.com/oO1ZLqhsuA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2017

The family of the late boxing legend says not only was he a great father at home, but also on the streets where he took many young boys from the township and changed their lives.

The family adds despite his tough exterior he was a loving man who dedicated his life to turning around the lives of young boys from rough neighbourhoods.

Durandt's son‚ Damian, shared a few words.

“You’re my father. My business partner. My trainer. My mentor.”

Last year, he was awarded the lifetime achievement honour by Boxing South Africa for his outstanding contribution to the country’s boxing industry.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)