He said ‘I’ll be back’– Schwarzenegger back in SA for 2017 Arnold Classic
Arnold Schwarzenegger is in the country to promote the health and fitness event, the 2017 Arnold Classic.
JOHANNESBURG –The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in South Africa to promote the 2017 edition of the Arnold Classic.
The annual health and fitness festival hosts several strength-based contests, including professional and amateur bodybuilding, arm wrestling, powerlifting and a strongman competition.
‘We have 80, 000 attendants that we are expecting throughout the days of the weekend, and that is much more than last year. The 14,200 athletes that are coming from 67 different countries in 58 different sports.”
The former governor and now reality television star, says the event has grown enormously this year.
Schwarzenegger has thanked the South African government for playing such a big role in making the 2017 Arnold Classic such a success.
More than 14,000 athletes from across the world will grace the streets of Sandton this weekend to compete in the annual health and fitness festival which includes professional and amateur bodybuilding, arm wrestling, powerlifting and a strongman competition.
Schwarzenegger says the event has been easy to plan.
“It’s great to have the government leadership and for them to be this enthusiastic about this event. When I was governor of the State of California the moist successful events were always when there was a relationship between the private sector and the public sector.”
WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger cuts ribbon at Arnold Classic 2016
