Habana: I'm very much alive

In a video posted on Twitter, Habana confirmed the Houston TV website report that he's dead is false and that he was enjoying his stay in the south of France.

CAPE TOWN - Veteran Springbok winger Bryan Habana has taken to social media to address death rumours.

It has been reported on the Houston TV website that the winger had been killed in a drive-by shooting in Paris. The report also quoted a policeman, saying that the South African had been "found in a pool of blood, strangled to death."

In a video posted on Twitter, Habana confirmed that he was in fact very much alive and that he was enjoying his stay in the south of France.

"Hello guys. Bryan Habana here. Just checking with you all. Apparently, there's been or there is a massive rumour that is going around that I have been killed. As you can see I am alive, doing well and enjoying the south of France.

"It is unbelievably disturbing that people can do stuff out there that has a massive impact on people's lives. And stuff like that is actually just unbelievable.

"Thank you to all of you for your concern, but as you can see, I'm doing well."

The winger is currently playing with France Top 14 side Toulon.