Former SA presidents to kick-start dialogue over SA political crisis
Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk & Kgalema Motlanthe, as well as Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, have joined forces to launch a series of national dialogues.
JOHANNESBURG – Three former presidents are expected to kick-start a national dialogue in Johannesburg on Friday to discuss the deep and pervasive crisis facing South Africa.
In an unprecedented move, former heads of state, Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe, as well as former deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, have joined forces to launch a series of national dialogues to address the current threats to South Africa’s democracy.
Their foundations, as well as a number of other prolific foundations, have united to form the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative which was launched this week.
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation’s Max Boqwana says South Africans have had several important conversations which have resulted in among others the Freedom Charter and the Constitution.
He says now it's time to address the national crisis.
“I think it’s that time again, that those that are in leadership must understand that there’s wisdom among South Africans and draw from their wisdom on what must be done in our country.”
Mbeki, De Klerk and Motlanthe are expected to address the national dialogue in Johannesburg on Friday, the first of many which will provide a safe platform for all South Africans to confront the crisis in political governance and the state of the economy.
The Helen Suzman, Desmond Tutu, Chief Albert Luthuli foundations, amongst others, have joined this initiative to ensure that confidence is restored and the issues crippling the country, including negative political developments are dealt with.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Home Affairs Dept to crack down on corrupt officials
-
Van Breda trial: Prosecution requests time to deal with video footage
-
'More accessible stock exchanges needed'
-
Wits management to meet students following protest
-
Questions surround source of intelligence report in Gordhan sacking
-
Cosatu calls for De Lille to step down over CT water crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.