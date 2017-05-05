Former SA presidents to kick-start dialogue over SA political crisis

Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk & Kgalema Motlanthe, as well as Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, have joined forces to launch a series of national dialogues.

JOHANNESBURG – Three former presidents are expected to kick-start a national dialogue in Johannesburg on Friday to discuss the deep and pervasive crisis facing South Africa.

In an unprecedented move, former heads of state, Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe, as well as former deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, have joined forces to launch a series of national dialogues to address the current threats to South Africa’s democracy.

Their foundations, as well as a number of other prolific foundations, have united to form the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative which was launched this week.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation’s Max Boqwana says South Africans have had several important conversations which have resulted in among others the Freedom Charter and the Constitution.

He says now it's time to address the national crisis.

“I think it’s that time again, that those that are in leadership must understand that there’s wisdom among South Africans and draw from their wisdom on what must be done in our country.”

Mbeki, De Klerk and Motlanthe are expected to address the national dialogue in Johannesburg on Friday, the first of many which will provide a safe platform for all South Africans to confront the crisis in political governance and the state of the economy.

The Helen Suzman, Desmond Tutu, Chief Albert Luthuli foundations, amongst others, have joined this initiative to ensure that confidence is restored and the issues crippling the country, including negative political developments are dealt with.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)