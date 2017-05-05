‘De Klerk can never find solution to SA’s problems’
Julius Malema says former presidents Mbeki & Motlanthe can take initiative to bring the nation together without de Klerk as a part of the dialogue initiative.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party rejects the National Dialogue initiated by former President Thabo Mbeki as a repetition of the failed Convention for a Democratic South Africa (Codesa) because it includes what they call an unrepentant leader of the apartheid regime, FW de Klerk.
Speaking outside the Newcastle magistrates court, where he appeared for the contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act, Malema says de Klerk presided over the mass murder of the people in places like Boipatong and Vlakplaas.
He says to include the former president in a dialogue about the future is an insult and saying he deserves to rot in jail.
Malema says former presidents Mbeki and Motlanthe can take initiative to bring the nation together without de Klerk.
“That’s exactly the problem – the recognition of de Klerk as a leader in South Africa. A man who presided over the murder of black people in the early 90s can never find a solution to the problems of South Africa.”
WATCH: Former president launch National Foundations Dialogue Initiative
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
