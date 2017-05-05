Popular Topics
Coligny residents plan protest at farmers’ bail hearing

Community members have been protesting outside the local court on Friday, demanding that bail be denied to Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte.

A number of shops that were looted and vandalised during protests in Coligny in the North West on 25 April 2017 following the death of a young boy. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
25 minutes ago

COLIGNY – Residents in Coligny say they are now planning a march on Monday, demanding that bail be denied to two men accused of killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu.

Community members protested outside the local court on Friday, demanding that bail be denied to Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte.

The men are accused of throwing the boy out of a moving bakkie – a claim they have denied.

Protesters have since dispersed from the area but police remain on high alert.

The State has argued that protests began when the two were not arrested and releasing them on bail will fuel violent demonstrations.

But the defence counsel has told the court that their intention was not to kill the teenager but to hand him over to the police.

Their legal team argued that they have in the past taken suspected thieves to the police station, using a bakkie.

Residents say granting them bail would be an injustice.

Spokesperson Packet Seaketso said: “We are very skeptical in terms of preempting the outcome of Monday’s judgement.”

Seaketso says there are plans for a mass demonstration on Monday, while Mosweu will be laid to rest on Saturday.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

