BLA: Mabel Jansen's resignation a victory for the Constitution
Jansen sparked outrage last year when she expressed her belief that rape is part of black people's culture.
JOHANNESBURG – The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) says it welcomes Judge Mabel Jansen's resignation as it came as a great relief to them on their efforts and campaign to get her discharged from her judicial duties.
It says this marks the victory of the Constitution of South Africa and the entire population in a fight against racism.
BLA president Lutendo Sigogo says this was long overdue.
“We still feel, and are strongly of the view, that the impeachment was the right thing to do, taking into account the seriousness of the misconduct that she has committed.”
On Thursday Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha said he has written back to Mabel Jansen informing her that her resignation as a judge has been accepted.
Jansen was placed on special leave last year following racist comments in which she expressed her belief that rape was part of black people's culture.
Additional reporting by Katleho Sekhotho
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
