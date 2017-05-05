Atlantis prosecutor to seek lawyer in child porn, sexual assault case

The man faces various charges relating to child pornography and sexual assault. He has been out on bail since his arrest in December.

CAPE TOWN – A former Atlantis-based prosecutor will need to find a lawyer when he next appears in court on child pornography charges.

The accused, who has appeared in the Parow Regional Court Friday, also faces sexual assault charges.

He was arrested in December last year and has since resigned as a prosecutor.

During his first appearance at the Parow Regional Court the well-groomed former prosecutor told the court he will get legal representation once the investigation has been completed.

On Friday the court heard the accused intends on finding a lawyer.

The man faces various charges relating to child pornography and sexual assault. He has been out on bail since his arrest in December.

He has told the court he has gone for therapy and support group sessions. Part of his bail conditions state he is not allowed to be in Malmesbury and Atlantis as the witnesses live there.