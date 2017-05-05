Atlantis prosecutor to seek lawyer in child porn, sexual assault case
The man faces various charges relating to child pornography and sexual assault. He has been out on bail since his arrest in December.
CAPE TOWN – A former Atlantis-based prosecutor will need to find a lawyer when he next appears in court on child pornography charges.
The accused, who has appeared in the Parow Regional Court Friday, also faces sexual assault charges.
He was arrested in December last year and has since resigned as a prosecutor.
During his first appearance at the Parow Regional Court the well-groomed former prosecutor told the court he will get legal representation once the investigation has been completed.
On Friday the court heard the accused intends on finding a lawyer.
The man faces various charges relating to child pornography and sexual assault. He has been out on bail since his arrest in December.
He has told the court he has gone for therapy and support group sessions. Part of his bail conditions state he is not allowed to be in Malmesbury and Atlantis as the witnesses live there.
More in Local
-
He said ‘I’ll be back’– Schwarzenegger back in SA for 2017 Arnold Classic
-
RTMC to consider scrapping K53 testing system
-
Swellendam community grab land, erect shacks
-
Disgruntled Finetown residents take to the streets, again
-
Zuma extends deployment of SANDF troops in DRC
-
Moving tribute to Nick Durandt by son Damian
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.