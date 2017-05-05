Arno Lamoer case: Court hears that senior officials ignored wrongdoings
Whistleblower Hansia Hansraj also testified that she found it irregular that senior officers, including Lamoer, attended social events organised by Saleem Dawjee.
CAPE TOWN – In the corruption trial of former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer, a whistleblower has told the court senior officers turned a blind eye to alleged wrongdoing.
Former Goodwood station commander Hansia Hansraj, who exposed the alleged corrupt relationship between Lamoer and businessman Saleem Dawjee, is testifying in the Western Cape High Court.
Lamoer and Dawjee, along with brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Sharon and Kolindren Govender, face 109 charges including corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
Hansraj told the court she had grown so frustrated with Western Cape police management's inaction that she lodged a complaint with the Public Protector.
She said three grievances sent to the provincial SAPS office about Dawjee’s interference with Goodwood police were ignored.
Hansraj also testified she found it irregular that senior officers, including Lamoer attended social events organised by Dawjee.
She said that at these events, the businessman spoke about sharing money with officers so that they do not become corruptible.
Hansraj told the court that at the time, she was not aware of gifts and money from Dawjee to police officers, but she mentioned there were unsubstantiated rumours.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
