'A David & Goliath battle': McBride hits out at Phahlane
Ipid head Robert Mcbride has accused the country's top policeman of abusing his power and waging a 'legal war' against the watchdog body.
CAPE TOWN - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert Mcbride has accused the country's top policeman of abusing his power and waging a "legal war" against the watchdog body.
McBride on Thursday told Parliament's police committee that it cost the directorate more than R900,000 defending itself in legal action brought by acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane.
Phahlane, who is under investigation by Ipid, has launched a civil claim against it.
McBride says the directorate is like David fighting Goliath as it tries to tackle systemic corruption within the South African Police Service.
“We are having a war; a legal war started against us by those who are abusing their power, like acting national commissioner Phahlane.”
He accused Phahlane of using police resources to push back against Ipid investigators trying to do their jobs.
“Because that’s an abuse of power by sending a unit from North West into Gauteng to do counter-surveillance on us and counter-investigation. In a democratic South Africa, in a constitutional democracy, that is what’s happening.”
McBride says Ipid’s recommendations are not being implemented, while underfunding is making it near impossible for the directorate to meet its mandate.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
