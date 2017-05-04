Zuma: African leaders are rising to the occasion
President Jacob Zuma says South Africa sees radical economic transformation as a path to inclusive growth.
DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma says that he believes the continent of Africa is rising and that African leaders are rising to the occasion.
He also says that South Africa sees radical economic transformation as a path to inclusive growth.
Zuma was giving the welcoming address at the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting with WEF founder Klaus Schwab.
He says the world economy needs to change.
“We’ve not addressed adequately how we’re going to close the gap between the rich and the poor in the world and achieve meaningful inclusive growth.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
