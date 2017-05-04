Zuma: African leaders are rising to the occasion

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Zuma: African leaders are rising to the occasion

President Jacob Zuma says South Africa sees radical economic transformation as a path to inclusive growth.

President Jacob zuma speaking at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
President Jacob zuma speaking at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
one hour ago

DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma says that he believes the continent of Africa is rising and that African leaders are rising to the occasion.

He also says that South Africa sees radical economic transformation as a path to inclusive growth.

Zuma was giving the welcoming address at the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting with WEF founder Klaus Schwab.

He says the world economy needs to change.

“We’ve not addressed adequately how we’re going to close the gap between the rich and the poor in the world and achieve meaningful inclusive growth.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA