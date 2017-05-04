WEF: 5 years to ‘affordable, reasonable’ electricity prices - says Ngubane

Speaking at WEF Africa, Eskom chair Baldwin Ngubane says paying of the debt of the construction of two new power stations will allow for affordable electricity for all.

DURBAN – Eskom Chairperson Baldwin Ngubane says possibly reducing electricity prices to 'reasonable and affordable' levels can only be considered once debt for new power stations is repaid over the next five years.

Ngubane was part of a panel discussing electricity in Africa at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban earlier on Thursday.

He says the construction of two new power stations at a cost of R360 billion has been the key driver behind high electricity prices.

“I am very confident that we will pay off debt, paying at R115 billion per year for five years eliminates that – when that is done, we will then have realistic prices which are affordable for all.”

He has also pointed out that a bigger resource pool between African countries could assist in driving down the price through shared resources.

Other panellists have criticised some African governments' electricity policies, saying they are outdated and sometimes fail to support those living outside urban areas - who might benefit more from off-grid technologies.