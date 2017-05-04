WEF: 5 years to ‘affordable, reasonable’ electricity prices - says Ngubane
Speaking at WEF Africa, Eskom chair Baldwin Ngubane says paying of the debt of the construction of two new power stations will allow for affordable electricity for all.
DURBAN – Eskom Chairperson Baldwin Ngubane says possibly reducing electricity prices to 'reasonable and affordable' levels can only be considered once debt for new power stations is repaid over the next five years.
Ngubane was part of a panel discussing electricity in Africa at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban earlier on Thursday.
He says the construction of two new power stations at a cost of R360 billion has been the key driver behind high electricity prices.
“I am very confident that we will pay off debt, paying at R115 billion per year for five years eliminates that – when that is done, we will then have realistic prices which are affordable for all.”
He has also pointed out that a bigger resource pool between African countries could assist in driving down the price through shared resources.
Other panellists have criticised some African governments' electricity policies, saying they are outdated and sometimes fail to support those living outside urban areas - who might benefit more from off-grid technologies.
More in Local
-
DA expects decision behind Cabinet reshuffle to be part of records
-
#RandReport: Rand at 3-week low on weaker PMI data, Fed
-
Protesting Wits students disperse
-
Witness in Lamoer corruption trial claims intimidation
-
Iyapha Yamile’s alleged killers to remain in custody
-
Hostage drama unfolds at Limpopo mine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.