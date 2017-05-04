Popular Topics
Unisa clarifies only undergraduate exams postponed by two weeks

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – University of South African (Unisa) has moved to clarify that only undergraduate exams have been postponed by two weeks.

The exams were affected due to problems with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding and study material.

The institution’s Chris Swanepoel has admitted that messages sent to students may have been misinterpreted.

“In other words, they have got two opportunities for students to write. Those that could study from the beginning, they will follow the original timetable. And those that had challenges can write at the end of the period in those modules affected.”

Timeline

More in Local

