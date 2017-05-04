Unisa clarifies only undergraduate exams postponed by two weeks
The exams were affected due to problems with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding and study material.
JOHANNESBURG – University of South African (Unisa) has moved to clarify that only undergraduate exams have been postponed by two weeks.
The institution’s Chris Swanepoel has admitted that messages sent to students may have been misinterpreted.
“In other words, they have got two opportunities for students to write. Those that could study from the beginning, they will follow the original timetable. And those that had challenges can write at the end of the period in those modules affected.”
Notice: Update regarding extension of examination period. See https://t.co/eg6Sed7SxY for more information. pic.twitter.com/uZhtawVqiV— Unisa (@unisa) April 28, 2017
