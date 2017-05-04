Safa set to reveal new Bafana Bafana coach
Bafana has been without a coach since Shakes Mashaba was sacked, but it now seems the replacement might be unveiled this week.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed that it has finalised an agreement with the successful candidate for the Bafana Bafana job.
About 133 days after sacking Mashaba for gross misconduct, Safa seems to have found the man to replace him, after reaching an agreement with the chosen candidate.
The association is more than two months past its deadline to unveil a new Bafana coach, with the rumored candidates, such as Carlos Queiroz, not finding common ground with Safa.
It is believed that Stuart Baxter is the man who will be announced as the new boss, with the timeline for the big reveal set at 48 hours.
However, if it is him, he will likely start working in July.
