Sacca to meet SAA management to discuss grievances

Last week, the national carrier's cabin crew members went on strike, which resulted in the cancellation of 50 flights.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) says it expects to meet with South African Airways (SAA)’s management on Thursday afternoon to discuss grievances over meal allowances.

Staff want their $131 international meal allowance hiked to $170 a day.

Last week, the national carrier's cabin crew members went on strike, which resulted in the cancellation of 50 flights.

On Wednesday, the union failed to lift the interdict granted by the Labour Court barring members from resuming their strike.

The union's Christopher Shabangu said: “The problem hasn’t gone away. And we don’t want to, as the union and its members, resort to other measures that might be destructive to the running of the company that we also love and want to see succeed.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)