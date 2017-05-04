‘Radical economic transformation a path to better economy’

President Jacob Zuma says when SA talks about radical economic transformation it means a change that will lead to inclusive growth.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says when South Africa talks about radical economic transformation it means a change that will lead to inclusive growth.

Zuma has given the formal welcoming address at the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting.

He also says that the world has not managed to close the gap between the rich and the poor.

Zuma says radical economic transformation is a path to a better economy.

“In our country we speak about radical economic transformation, which in our view, will take us on a path to inclusive growth and a better life for all.”

#WEFAfrica2017 Former Fin.Min. P.Gordhan& T.Manuel are among the packed audience addressed by President J.Zuma. IM pic.twitter.com/718AjArXGv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2017

