Gauteng police expect to make arrests following R21 highway protests

Residents of the L and J informal settlement are protesting over issues with the land on which their houses have been built.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Public Order Policing officers are monitoring the R21 highway in Irene where a protest is underway on Thursday morning.

Community members have barricaded the highway with burning tyres.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters says: “We received information that a group of about 300 to 400 protesters around 1:30 this morning barricaded the freeway with burning tyres. Now the R21 towards the south is clear, traffic is flowing.

“But the R21 towards the north still has some debris on the road and the Sanral officers are busy clearing the road so that traffic can flow.”

One of the protesters says the community has had enough.

“They changed the demarcation to Ekurhuleni. So now we’re in Ekurhuleni and then the landowner said they want to evict us. So that’s what's causing the problem and we tried to take our crisis to the municipality but they don’t respond.”

The police are expecting to make arrests soon and clear the road.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)