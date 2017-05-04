Gauteng police expect to make arrests following R21 highway protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Gauteng police expect to make arrests following R21 highway protests

Residents of the L and J informal settlement are protesting over issues with the land on which their houses have been built.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Public Order Policing officers are monitoring the R21 highway in Irene where a protest is underway on Thursday morning.

Community members have barricaded the highway with burning tyres.

The L and J informal settlement is protesting over issues with the land on which their houses have been built.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters says: “We received information that a group of about 300 to 400 protesters around 1:30 this morning barricaded the freeway with burning tyres. Now the R21 towards the south is clear, traffic is flowing.

“But the R21 towards the north still has some debris on the road and the Sanral officers are busy clearing the road so that traffic can flow.”

One of the protesters says the community has had enough.

“They changed the demarcation to Ekurhuleni. So now we’re in Ekurhuleni and then the landowner said they want to evict us. So that’s what's causing the problem and we tried to take our crisis to the municipality but they don’t respond.”

The police are expecting to make arrests soon and clear the road.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA