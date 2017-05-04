Poor policing fuels rape, abuse in GP taxis

Gauteng Community Safety's Nokuphumla Dineka says the way police treat rape victims causes them to shy away from reporting the crime.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng community safety department says the recent cases of rape and abuse in taxis are the result of a failure in policing.

A meeting was held in Rosebank this afternoon between the department, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and other civil rights organisations.

Earlier this year, Eyewitness News revealed how a mother was raped in a taxi in front of her 10 year old son.

Several other cases were reported thereafter.

Gauteng Community Safety's Nokuphumla Dineka says the way police treat rape victims causes them to shy away from reporting the crime.

“I think its the police. The police are not visible and [they] aren’t receptive.”

At the same time, Santacos Bafana Magagula says government has been making it difficult for them to better the industry.

“We are fighting with the government. The problems we are facing as organisations; we are fighting to be fully legislated.”

Dineka says the community safety department has conducted a survey around the awareness of services offered at police stations and will release its findings soon.