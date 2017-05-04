People’s Economic Forum urges WEF delegates to advocate for poor

Activist Desmond Desai says they want radical economic transformation that will stop workers from being refugees in their own country.

DURBAN – The People’s Economic Forum says delegates attending the World Economic Forum are not welcome in Durban, describing them as state and corporate "tsotsis".

On Wednesday, the group of activists marched to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre and the US consulate where they handed over a memorandum to officials.

They claim that most, if not all, delegates attending the forum have been implicated in corrupt activities.

Activist Desmond Desai says they want radical economic transformation that will stop workers from being refugees in their own country.

“We come into the cities and we live in shacks and there’s no water or nothing. So we’re saying no to this, we don’t want that kind of economic transformation. We want the people’s economy that talks about protecting the land, giving the land back, protecting the food and giving them water.”

Radical economic transformation is one of the policies that newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to sell to the investors who will be at the global event.

The People’s Economic Forum has argued that civil society and ordinary community members have been excluded from the event, which is a disservice because they understand the economy from bottom up.

