‘No security breach on night of Van Breda family attack’
Edgar Wyngaard says after 1:00 in the morning he'd checked the CCTV cameras and even checked the perimeter fencing, but found nothing out of the ordinary.
CAPE TOWN - A security officer has told the court he did not pick up anything unusual on the night Van Breda’s family were attacked.
Edgar Wyngaard has taken the stand to testify in the trial which is underway in the Western Cape High Court.
Wyngaard used to work for Thorburn security and was on duty as a shift manager on the night Martin and Theresa van Breda and their son Rudi were killed in their home at the De Zalze Golf Estate in January 2015.
State witness Wyngaard told the court he had walked past the Van Breda home at least seven times on the night of the attack.
State prosecutor Susan Galloway then asked Wyngaard whether he'd heard or seen anything unusual to which he responded no.
Wyngaard says after 1:00 in the morning, he'd checked the CCTV cameras on the estate, and even physically checked the perimeter fencing, but found nothing out of the ordinary.
He and Lorenzo Afrika, who was cross-examined on Wednesday, had been the only security guards physically patrolling the grounds that night.
CLIMBING DE ZALZE ELECTRIC FENCE
Wyngaard says it would be risky for an intruder to jump over the electric fence surrounding the Stellenbosch estate.
Advocate Matthys Combrink argued it would be possible to climb over the electrified fence surrounding the De Zalze Estate.
He believes there are several ways that could be achieved - like two people helping each other to jump over the fence and using insulated material to prevent being electrocuted.
Wyngaard says while this might be possible, it’s highly risky and would trigger an anti-tampering alarm.
Wyngaard adds he heard and saw nothing out of the ordinary on the night of the attack, corroborating the testimony of the other guard, Afrika.
Combrink has questioned whether they effectively patrolled the entire 7.5 kilometre perimeter of the estate.
He has also told the court police recorded 20 complaints related to various incidents at the estate between 2013 and 2015, where no one was caught.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
