Ngubane: I have not seen TV interview about Koko-Gupta family deal

In the 'Carte Blanche' interview, Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko was shown to have lied about whether he had signed a deal with a company owned by the Gupta family.

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
59 minutes ago

DURBAN - Eskom chair Baldwin Ngubane says he still has not seen the Carte Blanche interview in which Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko was shown to have lied about whether he had signed a deal with a company owned by the Gupta family.

The interview was broadcast last year, before the public protector's state capture report revealed then Eskom CEO Brian Molefe had been in constant contact with the Gupta's during the deal.

Koko was appointed acting CEO after that information was revealed.

After former finance minister Trevor Manuel used a session to specifically point out Ngubane's refusal to suspend Koko, he agreed to an interview.

Then he confirmed he still hasn’t seen that interview.

“I don’t sit at home and watch TV all the time. I travel between provinces and so on.”

And he says people need to be careful in these cases.

“Please, South Africans must stop demonising institutions. Gather evidence, present the evidence, then you can act.”

Koko has also been accused of helping his step-daughter’s company land a billion rand coal deal.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

