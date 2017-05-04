Ngubane: Plans to decommission 5 power plants could be shelved

Eskom chair Baldwin Ngubane says plans to shut down the five stations could change depending on economic growth and other factors.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom chairman Baldwin Ngubane says plans unveiled in March to decommission five coal-fired power station are not set in stone and could be shelved depending on economic growth and other factors.

The National Union of Mineworkers and other unions have threatened strike action over the proposals, which would threaten thousands of jobs in the coal-producing eastern province of Mpumalanga.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Africa meeting this evening, Ngubane said if South Africa puts in a certain amount of independent power producers then the country can reduce the capacity space for power stations which would result in moth balling.