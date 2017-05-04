Ngubane: Plans to decommission 5 power plants could be shelved

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Ngubane: Plans to decommission 5 power plants could be shelved

Eskom chair Baldwin Ngubane says plans to shut down the five stations could change depending on economic growth and other factors.

Eskom flags at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
Eskom flags at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom chairman Baldwin Ngubane says plans unveiled in March to decommission five coal-fired power station are not set in stone and could be shelved depending on economic growth and other factors.

The National Union of Mineworkers and other unions have threatened strike action over the proposals, which would threaten thousands of jobs in the coal-producing eastern province of Mpumalanga.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Africa meeting this evening, Ngubane said if South Africa puts in a certain amount of independent power producers then the country can reduce the capacity space for power stations which would result in moth balling.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA