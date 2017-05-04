MPs grill acting Hawks head Matakata over alleged ‘coup plotter’
Elvis Ramosebudi appeared in court this week after the Hawks claimed he was behind a plot to assassinate prominent South Africans.
PARLIAMENT - New acting head of the Hawks Yolisa Matakata says it was up to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) to decide what charges to press against the alleged coup plotter Elvis Ramosebudi.
The 33-year-old appeared in court this week after the Hawks claimed he was behind a plot to assassinate prominent South Africans, including members of Cabinet.
Ramosebudi allegedly wrote letters to companies, including the Gupta's, asking for millions to assassinate so-called “beneficiaries of state capture” and people linked to “white monopoly capital”.
However, the charge was amended, first to conspiracy to commit murder and then to incitement to commit murder, as the NPA said it appeared the Soshanguve shack-dweller was acting alone.
MPs have been grilling Matakata over the elite unit’s case against Ramosebudi, who may be referred for psychiatric evaluation.
Matakata says the NPA decided to amend the charge to incitement to commit murder as it decides what charges will succeed in court.
“When there’s an investigation, especially of such a complex nature, the investigators will get a prosecutor from the beginning to guide and decide eventually what that person will be charged with.”
Economic Freedom Fighters MP Phillip Mhlongo says the Hawks’ statement on arresting an alleged “coup plotter” raised the political temperature and sowed fear in the country, yet it was clear the suspect’s mental health was in doubt.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
