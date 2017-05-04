Mbalula slams attacks on innocent people

Mbalula and WC Community Safety MEC Dan Plato on Thursday visited Elsies River after a gun attack earlier this week, in which 13 people were shot.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says attacks on innocent people will not be tolerated in any community.

Mbalula and Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato on Thursday visited Elsies River after a gun attack earlier this week, in which 13 people were shot.

Plato has confirmed four people have now died following the incident.

The police minister says getting illegal firearms off the streets is a priority.

“Our aim is to ensure that we get those illegal firearms and destroy them. Our worry is that some of the guns that are found are guns that belong to our police and the question that worry us is that we need to correct the system so that the guns that belong to the police do not end up at the hands of the criminals.”

