Go

M1 bridge collapse hearings postponed, again

Two people died and 19 others were injured when the scaffolding around the pedestrian bridge came crashing down on the highway in 2015.

FILE: ER24 helicopter on the M1 after the collapse of temporary (Grayston) bridge. Picture: Twitter @ER24EMS.
FILE: ER24 helicopter on the M1 after the collapse of temporary (Grayston) bridge. Picture: Twitter @ER24EMS.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Department has once again postponed the hearings into the deadly M1 Grayston bridge collapse.

Two people died and 19 others were injured when the scaffolding around the pedestrian bridge came crashing down on the highway in October 2015.

The department has postponed the enquiry several times, citing logistical problems.

The Labour Department’s Teboho Thejane says the hearings have to be postponed again because officials need more time to prepare.

“There’s a lot of parties involved, including lawyers that are representatives. There are also logistics that pertain to the chairperson of the hearing and the availability of all parties that need to be present.”

WATCH: M1 shock: Bridge collapses on major JHB highway.

However, he insists the investigation into the cause of the M1 bridge collapse is a priority.

“And the department takes such incidents very seriously as we’ve indicated there are a lot of people involved, especially the families who seek closure. We’re really working hard.”

While he can’t give a date on when the hearings will resume, Thejane says he is convening meetings with senior officials so a new date can be announced by next week.

WATCH: ‘Cleansing ceremony’ for fatal M1 bridge collapse site complete

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

