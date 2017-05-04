Khayelitsha residents urged not to take law into own hands
Residents of an informal settlement in Khayelitsha have been urged not to take the law into their hands following the murder of a four-year-old girl in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Residents of an informal settlement in Khayelitsha have been urged not to take the law into their hands following the murder of a four-year-old girl in the area.
Iyapha Yamile's body was found on Monday morning.
She'd been reported missing by her parents on Sunday after she'd gone to play at an aunt's house after church.
Earlier this week, police arrested four men in connection with Yamile's murder.
The Khayelitsha Development Forum's (KDF) Ndithini Tyhido says one shack, apparently belonging to one of the suspects, has been torched by angry community members.
“The KDF received the news that one shack of a suspected murder was [torched] and we received the news with shock. We encourage the community not to take the law into their own hands.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Gangsterism, substance abuse top issues for West Rand safety summit
-
Mugabe: Universities can’t accommodate everyone
-
WC dept welcomes arrests in Khayelitsha child murder case
-
#WEFAfrica17: Trevor Manuel calls for inquiry into state capture
-
Unisa clarifies only undergraduate exams postponed by two weeks
-
[WATCH LIVE] Zuma opens World Economic Forum Africa summit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.