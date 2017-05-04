Khayelitsha residents urged not to take law into own hands

CAPE TOWN - Residents of an informal settlement in Khayelitsha have been urged not to take the law into their hands following the murder of a four-year-old girl in the area.

Iyapha Yamile's body was found on Monday morning.

She'd been reported missing by her parents on Sunday after she'd gone to play at an aunt's house after church.

Earlier this week, police arrested four men in connection with Yamile's murder.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's (KDF) Ndithini Tyhido says one shack, apparently belonging to one of the suspects, has been torched by angry community members.

“The KDF received the news that one shack of a suspected murder was [torched] and we received the news with shock. We encourage the community not to take the law into their own hands.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)