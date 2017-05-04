Khayelitsha residents urged not to take law into own hands

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Khayelitsha residents urged not to take law into own hands

Residents of an informal settlement in Khayelitsha have been urged not to take the law into their hands following the murder of a four-year-old girl in the area.

Sindiswa Yamile mother of the slain Iyapha Yamile, holds a picture of her daughter Iyapha Yamile on her phone. Picture: Bertram Malgas
Sindiswa Yamile mother of the slain Iyapha Yamile, holds a picture of her daughter Iyapha Yamile on her phone. Picture: Bertram Malgas
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Residents of an informal settlement in Khayelitsha have been urged not to take the law into their hands following the murder of a four-year-old girl in the area.

Iyapha Yamile's body was found on Monday morning.

She'd been reported missing by her parents on Sunday after she'd gone to play at an aunt's house after church.

Earlier this week, police arrested four men in connection with Yamile's murder.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's (KDF) Ndithini Tyhido says one shack, apparently belonging to one of the suspects, has been torched by angry community members.

“The KDF received the news that one shack of a suspected murder was [torched] and we received the news with shock. We encourage the community not to take the law into their own hands.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA