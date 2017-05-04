Iyapha Yamile’s alleged killers to remain in custody

Thabo Titus and Thabiso Mtshanguta were arrested shortly after the girl's body was found in a plastic bag in the Town Two informal settlement.

CAPE TOWN – Two men accused of killing four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha will remain in custody at a local police station until they appear in court again next week.

Thabo Titus and Thabiso Mtshanguta were arrested shortly after the girl's body was found in a plastic bag in the Town Two informal settlement earlier this week.

She was reported missing by her parents on Sunday after she went to play at her aunt's house after church.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido says angry residents have torched an accused's shack.

“We receive these [news] with shock and discourage community members from taking the law into their own hands. We are pleading with the community to allow the police to do their work.”

