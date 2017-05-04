Iyapha Yamile’s alleged killers to remain in custody
Thabo Titus and Thabiso Mtshanguta were arrested shortly after the girl's body was found in a plastic bag in the Town Two informal settlement.
CAPE TOWN – Two men accused of killing four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha will remain in custody at a local police station until they appear in court again next week.
Thabo Titus and Thabiso Mtshanguta were arrested shortly after the girl's body was found in a plastic bag in the Town Two informal settlement earlier this week.
She was reported missing by her parents on Sunday after she went to play at her aunt's house after church.
The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido says angry residents have torched an accused's shack.
“We receive these [news] with shock and discourage community members from taking the law into their own hands. We are pleading with the community to allow the police to do their work.”
WATCH: Iyapha Yamile's mother speaks out after losing her daughter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.