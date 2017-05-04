Interdict against SAA cabin crew staff strike remains in place

The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) says the court's decision should not restrict stakeholders from engaging in finding an amicable solution to their demands.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has failed to have an interdict barring its members from striking at South African Airways (SAA) set aside.

Last month, cabin crew affiliated to the union went on strike leading to 50 local and international flights being disrupted.

The Labour Court granted SAA an interdict ordering striking employees to return to work immediately.

Sacca’s Christopher Shabangu says the court's decision should not restrict stakeholders from engaging in finding an amicable solution to their demands.

“We hope they live up to their words because they promised we’d continue with these talks regardless of the outcome.”

The workers’ demands included an increase in international meal allowances.

