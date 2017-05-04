Popular Topics
‘I laid on the ground praying the shooting would stop’

An Elsies River teenager has described how he and others pleaded with two gunmen not to shoot at them during an attack.

A cross marks the spot where one victim's body was found in Elsies River. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
A cross marks the spot where one victim's body was found in Elsies River. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River teenager has described how he and others pleaded with two gunmen not to shoot at them during an attack earlier this week.

Thirteen people were shot during the incident on Monday night and a fourth death has been confirmed.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato visited the area on Thursday.

Mbalula addressed the crowd after he and Plato were escorted by police to the scene of the mass shooting.

“I can assure that this country will never be ruled by gangsters or anyone for that matter.”

Elsies River residents are enraged.

This 18-year-old survivor says he laid on the ground praying the shooting would stop.

“I screamed to let them know I’m not a gangster but I didn’t see the shooting.”

A cross marks the spot where one victim's body was found.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

