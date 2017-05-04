‘I laid on the ground praying the shooting would stop’

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River teenager has described how he and others pleaded with two gunmen not to shoot at them during an attack earlier this week.

Thirteen people were shot during the incident on Monday night and a fourth death has been confirmed.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato visited the area on Thursday.

#ElsiesRiver Mbalula: it is a sad day that we are visiting this community today. pic.twitter.com/bKMY8usswt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2017

Mbalula addressed the crowd after he and Plato were escorted by police to the scene of the mass shooting.

“I can assure that this country will never be ruled by gangsters or anyone for that matter.”

Elsies River residents are enraged.

#ElsiesRiver residents are enraged by what happened on Monday night. SF pic.twitter.com/WAx2ewjiTm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2017

This 18-year-old survivor says he laid on the ground praying the shooting would stop.

“I screamed to let them know I’m not a gangster but I didn’t see the shooting.”

A cross marks the spot where one victim's body was found.

#ElsiesRiver Plato says major concerns surrounding ongoing gang violence across CT. SF pic.twitter.com/Q4vJrRon2C — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2017

