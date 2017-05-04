Hostage drama unfolds at Limpopo mine
Employees at a Phalaborwa copper mine say Amcu members are refusing to allow them to leave the premises over a wage dispute with the company.
JOHANNESBURG – A hostage situation is playing out at a Phalaborwa copper mine in Limpopo, where employees are being held against their will.
Employees say Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members are refusing to allow them to leave the premises.
The union members are on strike after talks with the company’s management deadlocked.
The union is demanding a 12% wage increase. The company has offered 7%.
Amcu spokesperson Neo Manke says the union has been negotiating in good faith but the company is being arrogant.
“We have requested several meetings with the company to resolve the dispute of the backlog and unfortunately the company was not moving.”
One of the company’s employees, Bernice Roberts, says they are not being allowed to the leave the premises.
“We are at the mine, the MPC people are stuck at the mine. We can’t get out of the mine, they won’t let us out.”
Police in Limpopo say while they know about the hostage situation at the copper mine, they haven’t officially confirmed it, and as a result, they've not deployed officers to handle it.
While police spokesperson Moatsi Ngoepe confirms that police are at the mine for safety and security reasons, he says they are not dealing with the hostage situation.
“I got that, but I did not yet confirm that it is a hostage. I am still waiting for an update because I trust the members to confirm it for me.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.