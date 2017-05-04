Celebrating heroes on International Firefighters Day
Today marks International Firefighters Day which was first observed in 1999 after five Australian fire-fighters died in a wildland fire.
CAPE TOWN – Thursday is International Firefighters Day, annually dedicated to millions of hard working men and women around the world who risk their lives for the safety of others every day.
The day was first observed in 1999 after five Australian firefighters died in a wildland fire.
The day, 4 May, is also the day of St Florian Patron – Saint of Firefighters.
The city's Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Layne said: “One of the most significant symbols of International Firefighters Day is the red and blue ribbon. The ribbon is cut 5cm and 1 cm wide – the red stands for the element of fire, and the blue stands for water which is used to extinguish fires.”
