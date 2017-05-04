Body of missing PE cop found
Police have said the body of missing Motherwell officer, Michael van der Watt, was found with a gunshot wound.
JOHANNESBURG – The body of Sergeant Michael van der Watt was found on Thursday at the Van Stadens River gorge.
Police say the 35-year-old officer sustained a gunshot.
While the circumstances under which Van der Watt died remain unclear, in a Tweet on their official handle, the police say no foul play is suspected.
#sapsEC The body of Sgt Michael Vd Watt(35) was found today @ Van Stadens River gorge, he sustained a gunshot, no foul play suspected. SW pic.twitter.com/FuFGdgwcS1— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 4, 2017
Police found a bicycle belonging to Van der Watt in a bushy area below a bridge on Tuesday.
The officer, who was a member of the Motherwell tactical response team, was last seen by a colleague, who dropped him off at home on Sunday morning, after a night shift.
Neighbours claim to have seen someone leaving his house in cycling attire the next morning.
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher
