Zuma meets Vuwani leaders to discuss demarcation dispute

Last month, community members protested after the Municipal Demarcation Board rejected their appeal to revert the area to their previous municipality.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has met with Vuwani leaders in Limpopo to discuss the ongoing dispute over demarcation.

Last month, community members protested after the Municipal Demarcation Board rejected their appeal to revert the area to their previous municipality.

Two people died as a result of the most recent protests.

On Tuesday, Zuma met with VhaVenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana in a bid to restore order to the area.

The presidency's Bongani Ngqulunga says: “The matter was discussed quite extensively and there are some decisions that were taken. The president and his majesty will go to Vuwani in the near future to communicate those decisions that they hope will take the matters forward.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

