Zuma: If I was a journalist, I’d educate people about democracy

President Jacob Zuma's response to being booed is clear: it's just a sign of a maturing democracy.

DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma says he's not worried about being booed by Cosatu members and that the fact no one has been arrested or harassed for booing him proves South Africans live in a democracy.

He also says people who worry about what happened are misunderstanding democracy and freedom.

Zuma answered questions about being booed for the first time on Wednesday, after all of the speeches at Cosatu's May Day rally on Monday were cancelled.

And he was happy to argue with the person who asked him about his situation.

“Are you worried about the political situation in South Africa right now… “

Zuma interrupted the journalist, saying: “No, I’m not worried about the political situation South Africa right now. South Africa is a democratic country.”

He also hinted a possible alternative career choice.

“I wish I was a journalist; I would educate people about democracy.”

Zuma says the meeting is important because it helps people in Africa understand how the world economy is changing.

WATCH: Zuma: I’m happy South Africans have matured in democracy

