Witness sheds light on Dawjee, Lamoer alleged corrupt relations
Hansia Hansraj says she noticed what she described as a 'cabal' involving Dawjee, Lamoer and other senior police officers.
CAPE TOWN – A whistle-blower in the corruption trial of senior police officers has detailed how a businessman allegedly used former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer's name to demand special treatment.
Cape Town Central station commander Hansia Hansraj, who exposed an alleged corrupt relationship between businessman Saleem Dawjee and Lamoer, testified at the Western Cape High Court.
Dawjee, Lamoer and three other South African Police Service (Saps) brigadiers face 109 charges, including corruption, money laundering and racketeering for allegedly accepting cash and gifts from the businessman in return for favours.
Hansraj was Goodwood station commander when she noticed in 2012 what she described as a "cabal" involving Dawjee, Lamoer and other senior police officers.
She told the court Dawjee called for the transfer of a police officer he did not like and demanded additional resources to protect his shop in Goodwood.
Hansraj also claimed Dawjee told her that Lamoer instructed the station commander to personally go to the businessman's house following a break-in, which she refused to do.
She testified Dawjee had possession of internal letters and had insight of inspections to take place at Goodwood police station.
The court also heard Hansraj was targeted by Dawjee because she refused to do favours for him.
More in Local
-
Edcon to appeal consumer tribunal judgement on club fees
-
TEARS van stolen in Sunnydale
-
[WATCH] Mashaba promises transparency to people of Johannesburg
-
Activists protest at World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban
-
[WATCH] Mayor Mashaba dedicates his address to forgotten people of Joburg
-
'Overcrowding, under-staffing fuel prison violence'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.