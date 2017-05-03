Witness sheds light on Dawjee, Lamoer alleged corrupt relations

Hansia Hansraj says she noticed what she described as a 'cabal' involving Dawjee, Lamoer and other senior police officers.

CAPE TOWN – A whistle-blower in the corruption trial of senior police officers has detailed how a businessman allegedly used former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer's name to demand special treatment.

Cape Town Central station commander Hansia Hansraj, who exposed an alleged corrupt relationship between businessman Saleem Dawjee and Lamoer, testified at the Western Cape High Court.

Dawjee, Lamoer and three other South African Police Service (Saps) brigadiers face 109 charges, including corruption, money laundering and racketeering for allegedly accepting cash and gifts from the businessman in return for favours.

Hansraj was Goodwood station commander when she noticed in 2012 what she described as a "cabal" involving Dawjee, Lamoer and other senior police officers.

She told the court Dawjee called for the transfer of a police officer he did not like and demanded additional resources to protect his shop in Goodwood.

Hansraj also claimed Dawjee told her that Lamoer instructed the station commander to personally go to the businessman's house following a break-in, which she refused to do.

She testified Dawjee had possession of internal letters and had insight of inspections to take place at Goodwood police station.

The court also heard Hansraj was targeted by Dawjee because she refused to do favours for him.