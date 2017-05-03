Zuma: Protests, booing and debates part of democracy
President Jacob Zuma has given his first public reaction to being booed at Cosatu’s May Day rally in Bloemfontein.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has given his first public reaction to being booed at the Congress of South African Trade Union’s May Day rally in Bloemfontein, saying that in dictatorships there would be no protests and no booing.
ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete and provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala were also booed in KwaZulu-Natal, while ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte had a tough time addressing workers in Limpopo.
The president says that protests and debates are part of the culture of democracy.
He's been speaking at the World Economic Forum Africa meeting in Durban.
Zuma was asked directly if he felt rejected by workers on Monday.
“Well, well, well. I have been hearing comments all over. The problem is people have not understood what a democracy is all about.”
He says people are misunderstanding democracy.
“Protests, booing and debates are part of the culture of a democracy. Unfortunately, people misunderstand and misread this.”
Zuma also says this proves that South Africa is a democracy, because the people who booed him won't be arrested or harassed.
WATCH: Anti-Zuma protest halts Cosatu’s May Day rally
