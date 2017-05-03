TEARS van stolen in Sunnydale

Staff say the branded Hyundai vehicle did not have animals inside at the time of the incident.

CAPE TOWN – A van belonging to The Emma Animal Rescue Society (TEARS) has been stolen on Wednesday afternoon.

The van was parked at the organisation's premises in Sunnydale, in Cape Town.

TEARS' animal care manager Luke Kruyt said: “At the moment we’re still looking for the van, we haven’t had confirmed sightings of it but we’re convinced we will find it. It is a very well branded van and so it will hard to hide it.”