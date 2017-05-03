Popular Topics
Stacha Arendse: Case against murder accused postponed

Murder accused Randy Tango was arrested shortly after the child's body was found on an open field in Tafelsig in March.

Gavel. Picture: Freeimages.com.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Mitchells Plain man accused of killing 11-year-old Stacha Arendse was postponed to Wednesday, 10 May.

Randy Tango was arrested shortly after the child's body was found on a field in Tafelsig in March.

On Wednesday, protesters once again descended on the Mitchells Plain magistrates court in support of the late Arendse's family.

The State prosecutor told the court that Tango has made a confession. However, the details of this confession remain unclear at this stage.

The defence applied for access to the document today but the State opposed this.

A ruling in this regard will be made when the matter resumes next week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

