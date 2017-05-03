Stacha Arendse: Case against murder accused postponed
Murder accused Randy Tango was arrested shortly after the child's body was found on an open field in Tafelsig in March.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a Mitchells Plain man accused of killing 11-year-old Stacha Arendse was postponed to Wednesday, 10 May.
Randy Tango was arrested shortly after the child's body was found on a field in Tafelsig in March.
On Wednesday, protesters once again descended on the Mitchells Plain magistrates court in support of the late Arendse's family.
The State prosecutor told the court that Tango has made a confession. However, the details of this confession remain unclear at this stage.
The defence applied for access to the document today but the State opposed this.
A ruling in this regard will be made when the matter resumes next week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Zuma: Protests, booing and debates part of democracy
-
6 challenges to financial inclusion in South Africa
-
Van Breda trial: Defence hones in on security at murder site
-
[WATCH] Mbalula slams criminals after failed Nyanga Junction Mall robbery
-
Minister Dlamini fails to turn up for Parly meeting
-
Gigaba: Africans can't expect investment in things they're not investing in
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.