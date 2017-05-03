Sacca hopes to meet Myeni to resolve grievances
The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) is heading back to the Labour Court to ask that the interdict granted to SAA be lifted.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) says it has resumed talks with South African Airways (SAA) and is hoping for a meeting with the parastatal’s chairperson Dudu Myeni on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve their grievances.
Last week, at least 50 local and international flights were cancelled when the national carrier’s cabin crew went on strike.
SAA was subsequently granted an interdict to stop the strike which caused delays at all major airports across the country.
The association is this morning heading back to the Labour Court to ask for the interdict to be lifted.
Sacca’s Christopher Shabangu says: “We’re confident that we’ve a strong case. We started engagements with SAA yesterday already and so far things are looking positive.
“And regardless of the outcome today, we’re hoping that as soon as we’re done with court, we’ve an appointment to continue the talks.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
